Bastian has not gotten on the scoresheet over 15 games since he returned from a broken jaw that cost him 16 contests.

Bastian's overall drought is at 16 games, a span in which he has 39 hits, 13 shots on net and 23 PIM. The 27-year-old is a physical fourth-line winger, so a lack of offense isn't out of the ordinary. He has five points, 56 hits, 27 PIM, 24 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 27 outings overall. Without better scoring numbers, Bastian won't be much of an impact player in fantasy.