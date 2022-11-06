Bastian scored a goal, supplied an assist and added four hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Bastian and the Devils' fourth line did some damage in the first period to help establish an early lead. The winger has a goal and four assists during his four-game point streak. The 24-year-old doesn't see a lot of even-strength ice time, but he's been a factor on the top power-play unit lately as a net-front presence. He's yet to cash in with the man advantage, but it's a positive development for his scoring potential. Bastian has two goals, four helpers, 14 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-2 rating through 11 contests this season.