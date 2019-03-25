Bastian (upper body) will remain on the shelf for Monday's matchup with Buffalo, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bastian was able to join his teammates on the ice, so he is heading in the right direction, but won't be ready in time to face the Sabres. The winger could struggle to get into the lineup even once healthy, given the number of other guys currently getting looks from team brass, including Kenny Agostino, Kurtis Gabriel and Kevin Rooney. With three extra days to prepare for the Devils' back-to-back Friday and Saturday, Bastian will get an opportunity to practice with the team and get back into the lineup.