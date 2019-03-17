Devils' Nathan Bastian: Out again Sunday
Bastian (upper body) will not play in Sunday's game against the Avalanche, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The 6-foot-4 winger has now missed eight straight contests, last suiting up on Mar. 1. With just one goal in his first four NHL games, his absence shouldn't affect too many fantasy owners.
