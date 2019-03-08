Devils' Nathan Bastian: Out next two games
Bastian (upper body) won't play Friday against Washington or Saturday against the Rangers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Bastian's absence will extend to four games, and the Devils have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return to game action. Once he's given the green light, the 21-year-old rookie will likely bounce Kurtis Gabriel or Kenny Agostino from the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...