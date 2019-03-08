Bastian (upper body) won't play Friday against Washington or Saturday against the Rangers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Bastian's absence will extend to four games, and the Devils have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return to game action. Once he's given the green light, the 21-year-old rookie will likely bounce Kurtis Gabriel or Kenny Agostino from the lineup.

