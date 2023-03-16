Bastian (upper body) isn't available for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
It will be the second straight contest that Bastian has missed. He has six goals and 12 points in 39 appearances this season. Bastian will likely serve in a bottom-six capacity once he's healthy.
