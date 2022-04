Bastian scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and added six hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Bastian opened the scoring in the first period and set up an Andreas Johnsson goal in the third. During the Devils' road trip that ended Monday, Bastian racked up a goal, three assists and 15 hits in four appearances. The 24-year-old is up to 12 goals, 17 points, 91 shots on net, 196 hits and a minus-11 rating in 66 games between the Devils and the Kraken this season.