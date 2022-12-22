site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Devils' Nathan Bastian: Placed on injured reserve
Bastian was placed on injured reserve on Thursday.
Bastian was injured on Nov. 26 and has missed the last 11 games. He has three goals and five assists with 50 hits in 21 games this season.
