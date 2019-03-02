Devils' Nathan Bastian: Questionable for Boston trip
Bastian was injured in Friday night's game against the Flyers and might not travel to Boston to face the Bruins on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Devils coach John Hynes will discuss the matter with the medical staff to determine whether Bastian will be fit for the 7 p.m. ET clash. It seems that no one has been busier than New Jersey's trainers, as this team currently has eight players dealing with their respective injuries, including Bastian.
