Bastian (upper body) won't be in action against Boston on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bastian will miss his 10th consecutive game due to his upper-body issue, with no timeline from the team on when he might be ready to return. Given the bevy of other players dealing with injuries, the 20-year-old winger would certainly be able to log some minutes if he was healthy, but unfortunately is missing out on valuable NHL experience. The Ontario native will likely push for a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, yet could still start the year in the minors.