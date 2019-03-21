Devils' Nathan Bastian: Remains unavailable
Bastian (upper body) won't be in action against Boston on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Bastian will miss his 10th consecutive game due to his upper-body issue, with no timeline from the team on when he might be ready to return. Given the bevy of other players dealing with injuries, the 20-year-old winger would certainly be able to log some minutes if he was healthy, but unfortunately is missing out on valuable NHL experience. The Ontario native will likely push for a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, yet could still start the year in the minors.
