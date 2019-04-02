Devils' Nathan Bastian: Returns from month-long absence
Bastian (upper body) played 9:21 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Rangers, recording three hits and one shot on goal while spending five minutes in the penalty box.
Playing for the first time in a month, Bastian took on a role on the Devils' checking line and didn't hesitate to lay the wood in his limited ice time. The 21-year-old is expected to stick in the lineup for New Jersey's final two games of the regular season.
