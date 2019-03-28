Bastian (upper body) will travel with the team to Detroit on Friday, but has been ruled out for the next two games, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The fact that Bastian is at least well enough to make the trip is a good sign, but he will have to wait a little longer before getting back into the lineup. The winger appeared in just four games this season, in which he tallied one goal, six shots and 13 hits, and could struggle to make the 23-man coming out of camp this fall.