Bastian found the back of the net in New Jersey's 7-5 win over Colorado on Wednesday.

Bastian scored at 7:52 of the first period to put New Jersey up 2-0. It was his fifth goal and 11th point in 33 games in 2022-23. Bastian has provided a goal in back-to-back contests after being scratched for four straight games from Feb. 18-23.