Bastian found the back of the net in New Jersey's 7-5 win over Colorado on Wednesday.
Bastian scored at 7:52 of the first period to put New Jersey up 2-0. It was his fifth goal and 11th point in 33 games in 2022-23. Bastian has provided a goal in back-to-back contests after being scratched for four straight games from Feb. 18-23.
More News
-
Devils' Nathan Bastian: Manages assist in overtime win•
-
Devils' Nathan Bastian: Slated to return vs. Seattle•
-
Devils' Nathan Bastian: Traveling with team•
-
Devils' Nathan Bastian: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Devils' Nathan Bastian: Still out of action•
-
Devils' Nathan Bastian: No timeline for return yet•