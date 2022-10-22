Bastian (lower body) is expected to play Saturday afternoon against San Jose, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Bastian was considered to be a game-time decision for the contest after he missed Friday's practice. However, he is on the ice for the pregame warmups and appears to be good to go. New Jersey is projected to dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards in the game.
