Bastian (upper body) is expected to suit up versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bastian will be back in the lineup following his 11-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. Injuries have limited the winger to just 36 games this season in which he notched six goals and six assists. If Bastian can get back to being fully fit heading into the postseason, he could be a sneaky low-end fantasy target even with his limited role.