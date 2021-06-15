Bastian inked a two-year, $1.65 million contract with New Jersey on Tuesday.

Bastian is coming off his first full season in the NHL, appearing in 41 games for the Devils in which he garnered three goals on 46 shots, seven assists and 136 hits while logging 12:37 of ice time per game. The 23-year-old winger should at minimum slot into a third-line role but could certainly push for more. With a full 82-game season, Bastian should be capable of challenging for the 40-point threshold which would make him a solid mid-range fantasy option.