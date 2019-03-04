Devils' Nathan Bastian: Sitting out Tuesday
Bastian (upper body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with Columbus, Amanda Stein of the Devils's official site reports.
In addition to delivering the news that Bastian's been ruled out, Stein clarifies that his previously undisclosed injury is of the upper-body variety. Bastian's next chance to return will come Friday in Washington.
