Bastian (upper body) will be out at least two more games, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Bastian will miss his third and fourth games after suffering an upper-body injury on March 12 against the Hurricanes. Even when healthy, the 25-year-old Bastian may struggle to crack the Devils' lineup, with Curtis Lazar rounding out the bottom six. Bastian has six goals and six assists through 39 games this season.
