Devils' Nathan Bastian: Still sidelined
Bastian (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Flames, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Bastian will miss a fifth consecutive game Wednesday and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return to action. The 21-year-old rookie can be considered out indefinitely until the Devils release an update clarifying his status.
