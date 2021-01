Bastian scored a goal on two shots and dished out a pair of hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Bastian got the Devils on the board with a wrist shot from the high slot, cutting New York's lead to 2-1 just over two minutes into the middle stanza. It was the first goal of the season for the 23-year-old, who patrolled the right wing of New Jersey's fourth line and led the team's forwards in PK minutes (2:37).