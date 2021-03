Bastian scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

The 23-year-old sent a pretty feed to Mikhail Maltsev late in the first period for New Jersey's second goal and then potted the team's third tally himself late in the third, but in between the game was all Rangers. Bastian had gone 10 straight games without a point coming into Saturday and on the season has only two goals and six points through 20 contests, keeping him well off the fantasy radar.