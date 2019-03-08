Bastian (upper body) won't be in action versus Washington on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bastian will miss his third game due to his upper-body issue. The winger has only appeared in four contests this season, including his NHL debut, and has one goal, six shots and 13 hits to show for it. Once cleared to play, the winger figures to push Kurtis Gabriel and Kenny Agostino for a spot in the lineup.