Bastian (upper body) won't return Saturday versus Chicago, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Bastian did join the Devils for the pregame warmups, so even though he won't be in the lineup Saturday, it does seem like he's close to returning. Perhaps Bastian will be an option for Sunday's contest against Winnipeg. The 25-year-old, who last played March 12, has six goals and 12 points in 39 appearances this season.