Bastian (upper body) will miss Thursday's game against the Rangers, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

It will be the Devils' ninth straight game without Bastian, but he is making progress, according to coach Lindy Ruff. The 25-year-old forward has six goals and 12 points in 39 appearances this season. When Bastian is ready to return, he will likely serve in a bottom-six role.