The Devils assigned Merkley to their taxi squad Thursday.
The Devils added Jesper Bratt (COVID-19 protocols) to their active roster in a corresponding move, so they're no longer in need of Merkley's services as a bottom-six option. The 23-year-old forward has picked up one assist in two NHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Bags apple against Philly•
-
Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Promoted to active roster•
-
Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Doesn't make team out of camp•
-
Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Returning from loan spell•
-
Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Pens two-way deal•
-
Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Sent back to minors•