Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Back in action
Merkley (face) will return to the lineup Saturday against the Capitals, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Merkley missed Thursday's win over San Jose due to a facial laceration, but he'll tough it out against Washington. The 22-year-old rookie, who's picked up two points in three games this campaign, is expected to skate on the Devils' third line Saturday.
