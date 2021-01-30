The Devils promoted Merkley from their taxi squad to their active roster Saturday.
Merkley is expected to skate on New Jersey's third line during Saturday's matinee matchup with Buffalo. The 23-year-old forward has picked up one assist through two games this campaign.
