Merkley was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Wednesday.
Merkley has only cracked the big club's lineup on five occasions this season, but he was productive over that span, picking up one goal and two assists. The 23-year-old forward will, however, likely spend most of the year in the minors or on the Devils' taxi squad.
More News
-
Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Joins taxi squad•
-
Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Heads to AHL affiliate•
-
Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Called up to active roster•
-
Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Loaned to taxi squad•
-
Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Two points against Rangers•