Merkley dished out an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.
Merkley got his first point of the season in his second game. Acquired from Arizona in the Taylor Hall trade last season, Merkley is skating in a bottom-six role with New Jersey but could push further up the lineup if he continues to chip in offensively.
