Merkley was promoted to the active road Thursday.
Merkley registered a goal and an assist against the Rangers on Tuesday and was always going to be brought back up from the taxi squad ahead of Thursday's clash. The 23-year-old winger figures to slot into a third-line role but could move up the depth chart with another strong performance.
More News
-
Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Loaned to taxi squad•
-
Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Two points against Rangers•
-
Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Rises to active roster•
-
Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Back on active roster•
-
Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Assigned to taxi squad•