Merkley scored a goal on two shots and provided four hits in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Columbus.

Merkley knocked home a Kevin Rooney rebound early in the second period for his first NHL goal. The 22-year-old, who was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Thursday, has hit the scoresheet in each of his first three games, providing a goal and two assists. A first-round pick of Arizona in 2015, Merkley could get an extended look with the Devils beginning to move veterans out prior to the trade deadline.