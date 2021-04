Merkley picked up two assists in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

The 23-year-old still isn't a consistent producer for the Devils, but Merkley has been teasing the upside that made him the 30th overall pick in the 2015 draft. He has two multi-point performances through 12 games this season but eight goose eggs, leading to a total of six points (two goals, four assists).