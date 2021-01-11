Merkley was waived by the Devils on Monday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

This move comes a mild surprise, as Merkley was expected to make the team out of camp after registering a goal and an assist in a four-game cup of coffee with New Jersey last season. Acquired from Arizona as part of the return in the Taylor Hall trade last season, Merkley will look to earn a promotion to the NHL with a strong start to his minor-league campaign. The 2015 first-round pick has scored at least 34 points in all three of his AHL seasons, though his rookie totals of 18 goals and 39 points in 38 games at that level still represent Merkley's high-water marks.