The Devils recalled Merkley from AHL Binghamton on Thursday.

Merkley has compiled an impressive AHL resume since the Devils acquired him from the Coyotes in mid-December, racking up 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) over 21 games. The 2015 first-round pick could draw into just his second career game in the coming days, though Nico Hischier (knee) could travel with the team to Carolina on Friday. In any event, there's little at this juncture to suggest he's headed for a major contributing role out of the gates.