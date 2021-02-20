Merkley was assigned to AHL Binghamton on Saturday.
The Devils finally have a healthy crop of forwards, so they're no longer in need of Merkley's services as a depth option up front. The 23-year-old rookie has, however, played well in limited action with the big club this season, picking up three points in five games, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back on the NHL roster later this campaign.
