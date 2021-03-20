site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Joins active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Merkley has been promoted to New Jersey's active roster ahead of Saturday afternoon's game versus Pittsburgh.
Merkley's expected to skate on New Jersey's fourth line Saturday. He's picked up three points through five top-level appearances this season.
