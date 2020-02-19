Merkley was cut by a high stick and forced to exit Tuesday's game against the Blues, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Blues' Robert Thomas cut Merkley's face with a high stick early in the third period, forcing the 22-year-old winger to go to the locker room for repairs. Merkley had two hits, a shot and two PIM in 10:15 prior to his injury. His status should be addressed prior to Thursday's game against the Sharks. Per Stein, Merkley needed stitches above his eye but seemed to be okay after the game.