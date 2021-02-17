Merkley was loaned to New Jersey's taxi squad Wednesday.
Merkley just picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him added back to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game versus Boston. The 23-year-old rookie has tallied three points through four games this campaign.
