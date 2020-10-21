Merkley signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Devils on Wednesday.

Merkley will begin the 2020-21 campaign with Assat of Finland's Liiga before returning to North America for New Jersey's training camp. The 23-year-old winger spent the majority of the 2019-20 season with the Devils' AHL affiliate, notching 19 points in 28 contesets, but he also made four appearances with the big club, picking up two points over that span. He'll likely have a similar role next season, so don't expect him to be a useful fantasy option.