Merkley will be promoted to the active roster from the taxi squad and make his season debut Sunday against the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Merkley spent most of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, notching 35 points in 54 AHL appearances, but he also drew into four games with the Devils, picking up one goal and one assist over that span. At this point it isn't clear what line the 23-year-old will skate on during Sunday's game versus the Isles.