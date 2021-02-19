Merkley was reassigned to New Jersey's taxi squad Friday.
This has become a daily occurrence for Merkley recently. The 23-year-old forward will almost certainly rejoin the active roster ahead of Saturday's matinee matchup with Buffalo.
