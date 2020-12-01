Merkley's loan deal with Assat (Finland) has come to an end and he will head back to North America ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Merkley played in just four NHL games for the Devils last year in which he garnered one goal on eight shots, one assist and nine hits. The 23-year-old center should compete for a roster spot during training camp but may not avoid spending some time in the minors with AHL Belleville. As such, he likely won't have a ton of value outside of deeper dynasty formats.