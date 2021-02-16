Merkley was activated from the taxi squad Tuesday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
Merkley is expected to suit up in Tuesday's game against the Rangers. The 23-year-old winger has played seven NHL games for the Devils over the past two seasons, posting three points and 11 shots on net. He's slated to play in the bottom six for now.
