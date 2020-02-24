Devils' Nicholas Merkley: Sent back to minors
Merkley was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Monday.
Merkley registered one goal and one helper during his four-game stint in the NHL. With the Devils potentially still selling pieces off prior to Monday's trade deadline, Merkley could find himself back in the NHL before long, perhaps even in time to suit up versus Detroit on Tuesday.
