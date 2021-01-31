Merkley was assigned to the taxi squad Sunday.
Merkley played in three of the last four games, but he never logged more than 12 minutes in a given contest. The 23-year-old won't suit up in Sunday's matchup against the Sabres. In a corresponding move, Jesper Boqvist and Mikhail Maltsev were promoted from the taxi squad.
