Merkley picked up a pair of assists in AHL Binghamton's 5-2 win over Cleveland on Wednesday.

Merkley finished with a game-high seven shots on goal for good measure. Acquired from Arizona in the trade that shipped Taylor Hall to the desert in December, Merkley now has eight points in his first 10 games with Binghamton. Expect Merkley to spend a significant chunk of the second half of the season in the NHL given the fact New Jersey isn't competing for a playoff spot.