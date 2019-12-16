The Coyotes packaged Merkley in a trade to New Jersey in exchange for Taylor Hall and Blake Speers, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Devils also received a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 conditional third-round pick, Nate Schnarr and Kevin Bahl. Merkley was a first-round pick (30th overall) by the Coyotes in 2015, but he's only played in one NHL game during his tenure. The 22-year-old winger has accrued 31 goals and 89 points over 109 games with AHL Tucson. Merkley is expected to report to AHL Binghamton.