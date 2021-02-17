Merkley scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

The 23-year-old was pressed into duty for the short-handed Devils, and he responded with arguably his best game at the NHL level in his brief career. Merkley has a first-round pedigree, going 30th overall to the Coyotes in 2015, and has posted solid scoring numbers in the AHL (39 goals and 108 points in 137 games), but once players like Nico Hischier and Nikita Gusev are cleared through the COVID-19 protocols, he could have a hard time keeping his spot in the New Jersey lineup.