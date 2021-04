Merkley dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Penguins.

Merkley skated just 8:53 in total and a mere 17 seconds on the power play, but he made the most of his limited opportunities. Though he's still a work in progress defensively and away from the puck, the 23-year-old winger can make things happen in the offensive zone. Merkley has nine points in 20 games this season, which is impressive given his limited role on the offensively challenged Devils.