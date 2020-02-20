Merkley (face) was at the game-day skate Thursday but will not be in the lineup versus San Jose, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

In three games since a mid-February call-up, Merkley notched one goal, one assist and six shots while averaging 11:26 of ice time. Including Merkley as part of the Taylor Hall deal appears to already be paying dividends for the Devils. Heading into the 2020-21 campaign, the 22-year-old should be a mainstay on the 23-man roster.